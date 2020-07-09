July 2020 - 3rd Anniversary Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon

to Google Calendar - July 2020 - 3rd Anniversary Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-07-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - July 2020 - 3rd Anniversary Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-07-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - July 2020 - 3rd Anniversary Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-07-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - July 2020 - 3rd Anniversary Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-07-09 11:00:00

Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine 15389 Airline Highway, West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana 70817

Please join us for the July 2020, 3rd Anniversary of the Industry of Faith Louisiana. Networking time from 11:00am to 11:30am with the luncheon starting at 11:30am.

For more info on how to sign up for this event, email IOFLA@outlook.com and say you saw this event on the BIC events page!

THIS EVENT IS FREE

*location and days may change, please check back before the event*

Info

Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine 15389 Airline Highway, West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana 70817 View Map
Industry Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - July 2020 - 3rd Anniversary Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-07-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - July 2020 - 3rd Anniversary Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-07-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - July 2020 - 3rd Anniversary Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-07-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - July 2020 - 3rd Anniversary Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-07-09 11:00:00
youtube linkedin instagram