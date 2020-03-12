January 2020 - Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon

×

The “Industry of Faith” is a faith-based organization created for networking and encouragement for those in and affected by the Oil and Gas industry in the State of Louisiana.2 Chronicles 7:14 (NKJV)"If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land."OUR VISIONThe goal is to have monthly meetings, and are involved in the Oil and Gas Industry, can come and fellowship, network, hear an encouraging message from a local speaker, and pray for our country, our state and our industry.Companies are invited and encouraged to come in and sponsor a meeting. They will have an opportunity to give a brief overview of what they do in the industry.Unemployed members, or those just looking for new opportunities, are encouraged to come and share resumes and talk with others about possible employment needs. Sponsor companies can also take resumes for their potential upcoming needs.Matthew 18:20(NKJV)"For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them."