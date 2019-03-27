ITI Lift Director & Critical Lift Planning Training

2.4 CEUs | 3 Days | $1,695

ITI's Lift Director & Critical Lift Planning Course will help prepare those who wish to take the NCCCO Lift Director Exams. The 3-day program addresses the following subjects during a series of problem-solving workshops:

Site - Equipment Setup and Operation

Roles, Responsibilities, and Qualification of Lift Director and Personnel

Lifting Operations - Personnel Assignments

Rigging/Rigging Decisions for Lift Planning

Load Charts/Using Load Charts to Prepare a Lift Plan

Rigging Capacities and Methods

Lift Plans - Sequence of Events, LHE Placement and Usage

Critical Lift Planning Elements - Develop, Review and Evaluation

The Lift Director portion of the course addresses the responsibilities of a Lift Director as identified by 29CFR1926.1400 (Federal OSHA), ASME P30.1 Lift Planning and ASME B30.5 Mobile and Locomotive Cranes. Participants are provided an outline of the recommended knowledge and skill subjects that should be mastered in order to become a competent Lift Director. A hands-on session is offered that involves the completion of a lift plan.

The Critical Lift portion of the course focuses on the process of assessing risks, the compilation of crane and rigging data, crane operating areas, rigging methods, a safety checklist, personnel competencies and assignments, a proposed sequence of events, contingency plans and other category items as recommended in ASME P30.1 Lift Planning. Participants will formulate a series of lift plans based on multiple scenarios and then will be challenged to solve a variety of problem-solving workshops related to partially completed plans (quiz format).

ASME B30.5 Responsibilities

OSHA requirements for Lift Director

ASME P30.1 Lift Planning

Site Preparation

Traffic Control

Crane Load Chart Data

Rigging Capacity Data

Hazard Recognition

Risk Assessment

Multiple Crane Lifts

Lifting Personnel

Lift Data Sheet

Load Schematic, Rigging Method and Selection

Pre-Lift Safety Checklist

Crane Set-up Schematic

Load Travel Path and Personnel Placement

Load Handling Sequence and Procedures

