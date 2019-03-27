ITI Lift Director & Critical Lift Planning Training

2.4 CEUs | 3 Days | $1,695
ITI's Lift Director & Critical Lift Planning Course will help prepare those who wish to take the NCCCO Lift Director Exams. The 3-day program addresses the following subjects during a series of problem-solving workshops:
- Site - Equipment Setup and Operation
- Roles, Responsibilities, and Qualification of Lift Director and Personnel
- Lifting Operations - Personnel Assignments
- Rigging/Rigging Decisions for Lift Planning
- Load Charts/Using Load Charts to Prepare a Lift Plan
- Rigging Capacities and Methods
- Lift Plans - Sequence of Events, LHE Placement and Usage
- Critical Lift Planning Elements - Develop, Review and Evaluation
The Lift Director portion of the course addresses the responsibilities of a Lift Director as identified by 29CFR1926.1400 (Federal OSHA), ASME P30.1 Lift Planning and ASME B30.5 Mobile and Locomotive Cranes. Participants are provided an outline of the recommended knowledge and skill subjects that should be mastered in order to become a competent Lift Director. A hands-on session is offered that involves the completion of a lift plan.
The Critical Lift portion of the course focuses on the process of assessing risks, the compilation of crane and rigging data, crane operating areas, rigging methods, a safety checklist, personnel competencies and assignments, a proposed sequence of events, contingency plans and other category items as recommended in ASME P30.1 Lift Planning. Participants will formulate a series of lift plans based on multiple scenarios and then will be challenged to solve a variety of problem-solving workshops related to partially completed plans (quiz format).
Course Subjects
- ASME B30.5 Responsibilities
- OSHA requirements for Lift Director
- ASME P30.1 Lift Planning
- Site Preparation
- Traffic Control
- Crane Load Chart Data
- Rigging Capacity Data
- Hazard Recognition
- Risk Assessment
- Multiple Crane Lifts
- Lifting Personnel
- Lift Data Sheet
- Load Schematic, Rigging Method and Selection
- Pre-Lift Safety Checklist
- Crane Set-up Schematic
- Load Travel Path and Personnel Placement
- Load Handling Sequence and Procedures