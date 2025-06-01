ISM World Annual Conference 2025

Join the premier event for procurement and supply chain professionals at ISM World 2025, taking place in Orlando, Florida, June 1-3, 2025.

This is where inspiration meets innovation—where you can ignite your brilliance by diving into interactive and in-depth educational sessions, connecting with visionary leaders, and networking with peers from around the globe. Experience cutting-edge technology demonstrations, dynamic insights, stages, education, and groundbreaking products and solutions from leading suppliers. Walk away with powerful strategies and insights that will not only elevate your career but also serve as the spark to drive transformative change within your organization.

When: June 1-3, 2025

Where: Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, Orlando, Florida

