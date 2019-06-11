ISM-Houston Buyer/Seller- Dinner Meeting

5:00 PM - Pre-Dinner Networking Social

Meet and engage with supply chain professionals, and establish lasting external connections in a social setting. Cash bar available.

6:00 PM - Networking Dinner

ISM-Houston hosts a private room at the Houston Marriott West Loop by the Galleria to meet and engage with supply chain professionals, and establish lasting external connections in a social setting. Dine with us as we communicate news and opportunities within our organization and our industries.

7:00 PM - Installation of Officers for 2019-2020 Program Year

June 11th will be ISM-Houston's Installation of Officers Ceremony and last Professional Dinner Meeting of the 2018-2019 Program year.

Keynote - Jan Latiolais Hargrave

Jan Latiolais Hargrave teaches you the ways in which your body communicates to the world around you.

Her information could help you to “read” your customers, your family, your students, your associates, in fact, everyone around you.

Author of Let Me See Your Body Talk, Freeway of Love, Judge The Jury and Strictly Business Body Language, this popular speaker, distinguished educator, talk-show guest of The Lifetime Channel, Fox News, The Maury Povich Show, The Montel Williams Show, Great Day Houston, E-Entertainment Television and The Ricki Lake Show, describes for you all “hidden messages” you use in your everyday life and shows you how to stop the lies and uncover the truth—in any conversation or situation.

Working with thousands in the field of personal growth and self-expression through seminars and workshops for the past 10 years, Ms. Hargrave continues to inspire many of today’s leading corporations, such as Lockheed Martin, Merrill Lynch, Starbucks, Rockwell, ESPN, Sun Life Financial Distributors, Exxon, Chase Manhattan Bank, NASA, El Paso Energy, Bank of America, and at the USA MWR Training and Development Center in Heidelberg, Germany.

Her expertise concerning nonverbal communication in the courtroom and witness preparation, plus her membership in the American College of Forensic Examiners, proves to be the topics of interest in her presentations to the Honolulu Police Department, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and various legal Bench and Bar Associations across the country.

This event will be live streamed to the North Extension PDM

TICKETS