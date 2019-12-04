International WorkBoat Show

Held every year in New Orleans, the show attracts 15,000 members of the commercial marine industry, who come together from around the world to network, learn, spot new industry trends, and uncover innovative products and solutions. As attendees have been quoted saying, “everyone in the marine industry is here.” This includes the industry’s most innovative suppliers and vendors, who for three days transform the Morial Convention Center exhibition hall into a small city of diverse trade show booths, exhibits, and product demonstrations. From exhibits to the Annual Conference Program and even the unique night life of the Big Easy, it’s your annual chance to network, shop, connect, and get in the know among the best in the business. It’s a maritime industry tradition. And through good times and bad, this is the marine industry’s show.