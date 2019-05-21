AIPN's 2019 International Petroleum Summit

The International Petroleum Summit (IPS), the annual global conference of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN), is taking place in Houston this year on May 21 to 23, 2019.

South America will be the main focus this year looking at the opportunities that exist within the region amid the geopolitical challenges and near-omni-present price volatility short. Bill Cline, incoming AIPN president and Senior Advisor, Gaffney, Cline & Associates, said “The content of this year’s conference has been driven by the interest in Latin America and the particular issues facing business in that region, both from an investment, contractual and technological standpoint.” Cline continued, “The region has seen a huge amount of change in the last six months, and at this year’s IPS we have panels on both Venezuela and Brazil as well as several sessions on Mexico. Companies doing business need to be cognisant of these changes, not all of which are positive.”

Tackling these and other questions about the shape of the oil industry in the future will be a range of executive speakers representing every aspect of the commercial oil and gas industry. The speaker line-up includes:

Ryan Lance, chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips

Starlee Sykes, Regional President, Gulf of Mexico and Canada, BP

David M Wood, CEO, President and Director, Gulfport Energy

Timothy S. Duncan, President & CEO, Talos Energy

Marcio Felix, Oil and Gas Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Brazil

Renato Bertani CEO, Barra Energia

Javier Zambrano, CEO, Jaguar

Graham Cooper, AIPN President and Commercial Director of Zennor Petroleum said, “Environmental issues affect the oil and gas business as much in Latin America as in any part of the globe. Understanding climate change and finding a solution to carbon capture are important issues facing the industry and those solutions are dynamic in nature. I am pleased to see that this topic is being addressed head-on at the conference. No doubt the geographic location of this year’s IPS will stimulate attendance from Latin America. However, the AIPN is an international organisation and as such the focus next year will be on the Southeast Asia markets with the event being held in Asia for the first time”.