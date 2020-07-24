Industry of Faith - Third Anniversary / July 2020 Meeting

You are invited to the Industry of Faith LA’s Third Anniversary Meeting.

It will be at Bub’s Place located in the building behind Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine – 15389 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, La 70817.

Networking time from 7:00am to 7:30am with the meeting starting at 7:30am.

Food will be ready at 7:00am so you can come in and grab breakfast as soon as you arrive.

Thank you to our sponsor, MATCOR for providing Chick-Fil-A for breakfast.

Bro. Shane Pourciau will be returning and finishing his message from June.

When you sign up, please be sure to include the number of guests you are bringing.

Feel free to share this event and don't forget to sign up!