Industrial Trade Show & State of Industry Mixer 2025

The 2025 Industrial Trade Show and State of Industry Mixer promises to be a pivotal event for professionals seeking to connect and expand their industry reach.

The Trade Show, featuring 80 dynamic exhibit booths, will showcase the latest innovations and services from leading industry organizations, providing an unparalleled opportunity for networking and business development.

Following the Trade Show, the State of Industry Mixer will offer a more intimate setting with 10 strategically placed booths hosted by major plants and top-tier businesses. Attendees will gain direct access to key decision-makers, including top management and procurement managers, facilitating valuable connections. Complemented by a laid back atmosphere, including a bar and delectable charcuterie finger foods, the Mixer will provide a relaxed yet productive environment for exchanging business cards and forging lasting relationships with a concentrated array of influential industry players.

Industrial Trade Show: 11:00am - 3:00pm | State of Industry Conversation & Cocktails: 3:30pm - 5:30pm

When: April 22, 2025, 11:00am - 5:30pm

Where: Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590

