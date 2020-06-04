Industrial Procurement Forum - EPC Project & Procurement Forecast

The Economic Alliance, Houston Port Region is teaming up with BIC Alliance to present a live webinar on Thursday, June 4th at 9 a.m.

The keynote speaker is Senior Vice President Vincent Dicosimo of Targa Resources who will provide insight on the Houston Ship Channel widening project as well as an outlook on the oil and gas economy.

The webinar will feature a panel of EPC procurement managers moderated by BIC Alliance president Thomas Brinsko.

Register now to reserve your spot. The virtual event is free.