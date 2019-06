Industrial Info Resources will hold its annual Industrial Market Outlook conference in Houston, Texas, on January 23, 2020. Please join us as we discuss the latest trends that will impact project spending in North America, including the Gulf Coast region, over the next 12-24 months. Industrial Info is tracking almost 6,000 projects valued at over $545 billion in the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, with almost 29% of the investment dollars currently expected to kick off in 2020 alone.