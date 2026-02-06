Indorama Ventures & Beaumont Children’s Museum 3rd Annual Golf Tournament

The Indovinya – Port Neches Annual Golf Tournament brings together industry professionals, community supporters, and golf enthusiasts for a day of sport, networking, and impact. Hosted by Indovinya – Port Neches Operations, the tournament raises funds to support Indovinya Charitable Initiatives and community partners such as the Beaumont Children’s Museum, helping expand sustainability programs and STEAM education opportunities across Region 5 schools. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open, offering individuals and organizations the chance to compete on the course while contributing to meaningful local causes. More details on the date, course, and schedule will be announced soon.

When: Friday, May 15, 2026 - Check-in: 7:00 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. CST - Shotgun Start: 8:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. CST (times vary)

Where: Bayou Din Golf Course, 8525 Beaumont Hwy, Houston, TX 77078