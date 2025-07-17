Impacts of Oil & Gas in Daily Life: The Energy Behind it All

𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙞𝙩 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙙𝙖𝙮—𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢.

Learn why Petrochemicals are the essential building blocks for modern life. You'll hear from Keynote Speakers: Steve Kean, President & CEO Greater Houston Partnership, Chet Thompson, President & CEO American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), and Kimberly Haas, Site Manager, Baytown Olefins Plant ExxonMobil.

Explore powerful, eye-opening exhibits from leading chemical industry innovators and discover how oil & gas shape the world around you—from the clothes you wear to the phones in your hands to the vehicles you drive.

When: Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 9am-11am

Where: San Jacinto College - LyondellBasell CPET, 7901 E Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507

Register here

