ILTA EGHSS Committee Meeting 2024

ILTA is committed to advocating strongly for the terminal industry in Washington, and our committees play a crucial role in keeping us aligned with the industry's top priorities.

As deeply engaged tank and terminal professionals, your active involvement is vital to our success, and we sincerely appreciate your contributions.

We eagerly anticipate your presence as we understand the importance of having terminal industry professionals responsible for environmental, health, safety, and security compliance at all levels. Whether you're an experienced expert or a budding professional, we welcome your participation in our committees. It is worth noting that committee involvement is open to all employees of ILTA terminal company members.

Where:

The Drake Hotel, 140 East Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611

When:

October 1-2, 2024