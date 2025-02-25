IECA 2025 Annual Conference & Expo

Join IECA from 25 - 28 February for an enriching experience at the forefront of erosion and sediment control, and stormwater management.

The IECA Annual Conference serves as the paramount gathering for professionals dedicated to preserving our environment through innovative solutions and best practices.

What to Expect

- Cutting-Edge Insights: Engage with industry pioneers and thought leaders sharing their expertise in erosion and sediment control strategies, stormwater management techniques and sustainable solutions.

- Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals, forge new partnerships and exchange ideas during sessions, workshops and social events designed to foster collaboration.

- Expo Hall: Explore the latest technologies, products and services showcased by leading vendors and organizations, offering invaluable resources to enhance your projects and initiatives.

- Interactive Sessions: Participate in interactive discussions, panels and workshops tailored to address current challenges and emerging trends in the field.

- Richmond, Virginia: Immerse yourself in the historic charm and modern allure of Richmond while experiencing its vibrant culture, renowned culinary scene and picturesque surroundings.

Who Should Attend

This conference caters to erosion and sediment control professionals, stormwater management experts, environmental engineers, consultants, researchers, and anyone passionate about sustainable land and water management practices.

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - Friday, February 28, 2025

Where: Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA 23219