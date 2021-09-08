ICSD 2021 : 9th International Conference on Sustainable Development, 8 - 9 September Rome, Italy

× Expand 5 ICSD 2021

European Center of Sustainable Development in collaboration with Canadian Institute of Technology will organize the 9th ICSD 2021 International Conference on Sustainable Development, with particular focus on Environmental, Economic and Socio-Cultural Sustainability.

The Conference theme : Creating a unified foundation for the Sustainable Development: Research, Practice and Education.

The 9th ICSD 2021 will be an excellent opportunity to share your ideas and research findings relevant to the Sustainability Science, through the European network of academics.

Papers will be published in Open Access EJSD Journal (Web of Science) and Proceedings.

