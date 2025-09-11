4th Annual IBR Clay Shoot

Join IBR for its 4th Annual Clay Shoot: Thursday, September 11th, 2025!
Location: Greater Houston Sports Club - 6700 McHard Road, Houston, Texas 77053
Playing (3) three courses
Space is limited, so be sure to register below.
This year's tournament is supporting Texas EquuSearch. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides search and recovery services to families of missing persons and law enforcement. Texas EquuSearch never charges for its services and relies strictly on individual and small business donations. IBR is happy to be one of their supporters!
Thursday, September 11th, 2025
Day of event schedule:
7:30 am – Registration begins
8:50 am – Welcome and safety briefing
9:00 am – Main event begins
11:00 am – Bar opens
12:00 pm – Lunch and Awards Ceremony
2:00 pm – Adjourn
Team Awards:
- 1st Place (Buckles for champions of each course)
- 2nd Place (Trophy for each course)
- 3rd Place (Trophy for each course )
- Women's Highpoint Leader (Buckles for each course)
- Men's Highpoint Leader (Buckles for each course)
Please Note
- Please be sure all entry fees for teams, individuals, and/or sponsorships are paid no later than Wednesday, September 10th, 2025.
- All ammunition will be provided for each shooter. The price of ammunition is already included in each shooter package. Ammunition is also included for people who register as an individual.
- Everyone is required to wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE). Safety glasses and hearing protection will be provided.
- One golf cart will be provided for each team of shooters. The price of the cart is included in each team package.
- You have the opportunity to choose a VIP Shooter to play with your team this year. They are reserved on a first come basis, once they have been chosen they will no longer be available.
- If you register as an individual shooter, you will be placed on a team.
- Gun actions must be kept open and unloaded except within shooting stations.
- Consumption of alcohol is not allowed before or during shooting activities.
- Wristbands will be supplied to each shooter. If the wristband is removed, you are no longer eligible to participate in any aspect of the tournament.
- Any cancellations need to be directed to admin@ibrt.us 2 weeks before the event, by August 28, 2025. No reimbursements will be distributed if it is past this date.
- Please be sure to stay hydrated!!! Coastal Ice and Water will provide plenty of ice and water. Thank you Coastal Ice for all you do for our industry!