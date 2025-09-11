4th Annual IBR Clay Shoot

Join IBR for its 4th Annual Clay Shoot: Thursday, September 11th, 2025!

Location: Greater Houston Sports Club - 6700 McHard Road, Houston, Texas 77053

Playing (3) three courses

Space is limited, so be sure to register below.

This year's tournament is supporting Texas EquuSearch. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides search and recovery services to families of missing persons and law enforcement. Texas EquuSearch never charges for its services and relies strictly on individual and small business donations. IBR is happy to be one of their supporters!

Thursday, September 11th, 2025

Day of event schedule:

7:30 am – Registration begins

8:50 am – Welcome and safety briefing

9:00 am – Main event begins

11:00 am – Bar opens

12:00 pm – Lunch and Awards Ceremony

2:00 pm – Adjourn

Team Awards:

1st Place (Buckles for champions of each course)

2nd Place (Trophy for each course)

3rd Place (Trophy for each course )

Women's Highpoint Leader (Buckles for each course)

Men's Highpoint Leader (Buckles for each course)

Please Note