Attend the IADC Drilling Onshore Conference & Exhibition on May 14, 2026 at Hyatt Regency Houston West in Houston, TX. This event focuses on technology, management, and operational insights for onshore drilling professionals.

Organized by the International Association of Drilling Contractors, this conference and exhibition is the premier gathering for onshore drilling professionals to explore industry challenges, technologies, management practices, and regulatory perspectives.

When: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST (approximate conference hours based on listings)

Where: Hyatt Regency Houston West, 13210 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079, USA