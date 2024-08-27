The IADC ADVANCED RIG TECHNOLOGY (ART) CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION serves as a leading forum to explore the state of the art in rig technology, downhole operations, and integrating the two seamlessly with minimal human intervention.

The event will also review activities of the IADC ART Committee, which has steadily advanced drilling technology, by exploring future technology, drilling control systems, automation, questions of reliability and more.

The committee has developed operational guidelines, assessed pros and cons of advanced drilling technology, developed new definitions and more.