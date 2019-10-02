Hydroblasting Training Standards Introduction Lunch and Learn

The WaterJet Technology Association, as the subject matter expert, has taken on the task of developing a new hire/technician training with the Houston Area Safety Council.

The comprehensive training, which will roll out at the end of this year, is directed towards unifying the safety and training best practices of the high pressure waterjetting industry.

As a contractor in the industry, manufacturer/provider of various industry equipment, or person with waterjetting industry experience, we need your involvement to get this training certification launched.

