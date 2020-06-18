HASC & WJTA: Hydroblaster Training and Certification Webinar

WJTA has partnered with HASC to develop hands-on and computer-based training modules to deliver the new Hydroblaster Operator Certification Program.

With WJTA as the subject matter expert and HASC providing a world-class database and verification system, as well as expertise on craft workforce development, the Hydroblaster Operator Training and Certification Program is a significant step forward for increasing safety and proficiency in the industry.

Join us for this webinar to learn more about the program and how to get your company involved with training.

