Get ready for a reel good time at the 2025 Hunter Buildings Get Hooked Fishing Tournament!

Hosted at Topwater Grill, this exciting event promises a day filled with fun, fishing and friendly competition. Whether participants are seasoned anglers or just starting out, the tournament welcomes all skill levels. Attendees can cast their lines, reel in the big one and compete for exciting prizes. Options are available to sign up for a guided boat or bring personal boats and gear.

Tournament sponsorships are also available, offering a great opportunity to promote businesses. Don’t miss this fin-tastic event—mark the calendar now!

When: Friday, September 5, 2025, 6:00am - 3:00pm

Where: Topwater Grill, 815 Avenue O, San Leon, TX 77539