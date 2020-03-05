Houston Ship Channel
2020 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser
Thursday, March 5, 2020
LOCATION
Timber Creek Golf Club
4554 FM 2351, Friendswood, TX 77546
(281) 993-1140
Click here for directions
SCHEDULE
11:00 am - Registration & Networking
12:30 pm - Shotgun Start
Awards upon completion of play
TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION
$175 per Person / $700 per Team of 4
Register Here or Print Registration Form
Cancellations must be received by February 26 for full refund.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Gold Sponsor - $2,000 / Silver Sponsor - $1,500
Tent Sponsor - $500 / Beverage Cart Sponsor - $300
Longest Drive Sponsor - $200 / Closest to Hole Sponsor - $200
Hole Sponsor - $100 / Door Prize Sponsor - $50 or In-Kind
Cooking Sponsor (limit 8)
Sponsor Here or Print Sponsorship Form
Sponsorship Deadline: February 28
The TCC/ACIT Political Action Committee
Mulligans and games support FREEPAC, and may be purchased
onsite at the tournament with a personal form of payment
such as cash, personal check, or personal credit card.
Mulligans - $5
Move Up Hole - $20 per Team
Putting Contest - $5 per Attempt per Player
Please register and pay by February 26 to confirm participation.
Make corporate checks payable to "ACIT Leadership."
For further information, please contact Darlyne Ingalls
at (512) 646-6410 or ingalls@acit.org.