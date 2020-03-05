Houston Ship Channel

2020 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser

Thursday, March 5, 2020

LOCATION

Timber Creek Golf Club

4554 FM 2351, Friendswood, TX 77546

(281) 993-1140

Click here for directions

SCHEDULE

11:00 am - Registration & Networking

12:30 pm - Shotgun Start

Awards upon completion of play

TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION

$175 per Person / $700 per Team of 4

Register Here or Print Registration Form

Cancellations must be received by February 26 for full refund.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Gold Sponsor - $2,000 / Silver Sponsor - $1,500

Tent Sponsor - $500 / Beverage Cart Sponsor - $300

Longest Drive Sponsor - $200 / Closest to Hole Sponsor - $200

Hole Sponsor - $100 / Door Prize Sponsor - $50 or In-Kind

Cooking Sponsor (limit 8)

Sponsor Here or Print Sponsorship Form

Sponsorship Deadline: February 28

The TCC/ACIT Political Action Committee

Mulligans and games support FREEPAC, and may be purchased

onsite at the tournament with a personal form of payment

such as cash, personal check, or personal credit card.

Mulligans - $5

Move Up Hole - $20 per Team

Putting Contest - $5 per Attempt per Player

Please register and pay by February 26 to confirm participation.

Make corporate checks payable to "ACIT Leadership."

For further information, please contact Darlyne Ingalls

at (512) 646-6410 or ingalls@acit.org.