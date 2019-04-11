Houston Ship Channel 2019 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - Houston Ship Channel 2019 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser - 2019-04-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Houston Ship Channel 2019 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser - 2019-04-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Houston Ship Channel 2019 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser - 2019-04-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Houston Ship Channel 2019 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser - 2019-04-11 11:00:00

Friendswood, TX Friendswood, Texas

LOCATION Timber Creek Golf Club4554 FM 2351, Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 993-1140

SCHEDULE 11:00 am - Registration & Networking 12:30 pm - Shotgun StartAwards upon completion of play

TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION $175 per Person / $700 per Team of 4

Please register and pay by April 3 to confirm participation. Make corporate checks payable to "ACIT Leadership." 

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES Gold Sponsor - $2,000 / Silver Sponsor - $1,500Tent Sponsor - $500 / Beverage Cart Sponsor (limit 3) - $300Longest Drive Sponsor - $200 / Closest to Hole Sponsor - $200Hole Sponsor - $100 / Door Prize Sponsor - $50 or In-KindCooking Sponsor (limit 8)

The TCC/ACIT Political Action CommitteeMulligans and games support FREEPAC, and may be purchased onsite at the tournament with a personal form of paymentsuch as cash, personal check, or personal credit card.Mulligans - $5Move Up Hole - $20 per TeamPutting Contest - $5 per Attempt per Player

Info

Friendswood, TX Friendswood, Texas
BIC Events
Industry Events
512-646-6410
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Houston Ship Channel 2019 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser - 2019-04-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Houston Ship Channel 2019 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser - 2019-04-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Houston Ship Channel 2019 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser - 2019-04-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Houston Ship Channel 2019 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser - 2019-04-11 11:00:00

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting