Houston Ship Channel 2019 Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser

LOCATION Timber Creek Golf Club4554 FM 2351, Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 993-1140

SCHEDULE 11:00 am - Registration & Networking 12:30 pm - Shotgun StartAwards upon completion of play

TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION $175 per Person / $700 per Team of 4

Please register and pay by April 3 to confirm participation. Make corporate checks payable to "ACIT Leadership."

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES Gold Sponsor - $2,000 / Silver Sponsor - $1,500Tent Sponsor - $500 / Beverage Cart Sponsor (limit 3) - $300Longest Drive Sponsor - $200 / Closest to Hole Sponsor - $200Hole Sponsor - $100 / Door Prize Sponsor - $50 or In-KindCooking Sponsor (limit 8)

The TCC/ACIT Political Action CommitteeMulligans and games support FREEPAC, and may be purchased onsite at the tournament with a personal form of paymentsuch as cash, personal check, or personal credit card.Mulligans - $5Move Up Hole - $20 per TeamPutting Contest - $5 per Attempt per Player