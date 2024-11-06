Houston International Maritime Conference 2024

Join Port Houston, the No. 5 ranked U.S. container port, on November 6 – 8, 2024, for the 3rd annual Houston International Maritime Conference.

Global and local market dynamics are forcing stakeholders throughout the supply chain to revisit their strategies, capitalize on unexpected opportunities, and leverage forward-thinking solutions. HIMC24 offers a remarkable chance to absorb knowledge from prominent leaders who are steering the industry’s evolution. This year we look forward to providing more opportunities to network and engage with top professionals in the maritime and supply chain industries.

Participate in engaging sessions that delve into subjects such as import-export container trade, steel and project cargo logistics, state of the economy, industrial real estate, cold chain, sustainability, landside infrastructure and more! Join the array of attendees, from BCOs to ocean carriers, NVOCCs, freight forwarders, trucking enterprises, and more, you’ll gain insights into current trends, the maritime industry’s impending landscape, and strategies to prepare for future expansion.

Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar Street Houston, TX 77010

