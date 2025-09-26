Houston Engineering Contractors 43rd Annual Golf Tournament

The Houston Engineering Contractor Golf Tournament has a long history, it has been played almost every year since 1982!

All Engineering Contractors in Houston are encouraged to enter a team. The Houston Engineering Contractor Golf Tournament is based on company teams playing with no handicapping. The tournament format is teams of 5, 4 or 3 two-man teams that play in a scramble format. The tournament EPC Trophy will go to the winning team. The winning team is responsible for planning the 2026 tournament.

When: Friday, September 26, 2025 - 8:00am Shotgun Start

Where: Sienna Golf Club, 1 Waters Blvd., Missouri City, Texas

Register here