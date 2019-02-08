Houston Area Safety Council’s 2019 Tailgate Extravaganza

Pasadena Fair Grounds 7902 Fairmont Parway, Houston, Texas 77502

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) is a 501(c)3 trade association that serves the Texas Gulf Coast and beyond. With a comprehensive offering of industry solutions, we facilitate and simplify the training process for employers to ensure that training is consistent and verifiable. We serve 3,000 Member companies and an additional 12,000 non-member companies, providing a wide range of integrated industry solutions.

Pasadena Fair Grounds 7902 Fairmont Parway, Houston, Texas 77502
