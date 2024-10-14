Heroes Charity Foundation Clay Shoot

High Point Shooting Grounds Belle Chasse, Louisiana 70037

Since its inception, the Heroes Charity Event has raised over $1.9M to benefit charities in the communities where we live and work.

This incredible accomplishment could not have happened without the generosity and ongoing support of the many sponsors and business partners who are committed to charitable endeavors in the communities we share.

Our golf tournament is regularly supported by industry-leading companies like AFPM, BIC, CVR Energy, FlyGuys, JŌB Industrial Services, KAP Project Services, Monroe Energy, Optelos, STARCON, STOlogix, Universal Plant Services, and Valero. The charities we’ve selected champion initiatives that improve the lives of children, families and veterans.

Clay Shoot, Outdoor Event
