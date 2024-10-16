Be part of the annual Heat Exchanger World Americas Conference & Expo to take place on October 16th and 17th at the NRG Convention Center in Houston, TX.

The dynamic and interactive event will give attendees the opportunity to network with the leading minds driving ahead innovation and excellence in the fields of heat exchanger and heat transfer equipment use, maintenance, and repair. Featuring an exhibition and a technical conference, the event will have something to offer for everyone, including manufacturers, fabricators, service providers, EPCs, and end users.

During the exhibition, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors will have the chance to showcase their latest products, technologies, services and capabilities, while simultaneously forming new business relationships and reaffirming old ones. The technical conference will feature heat exchanger experts from various sectors, who will focus on a wide range of topics related to the heat exchanger and heat transfer industries.

Heat Exchanger World Americas will announce further conference programming information in the coming period. If you wish to stay updated, please leave your details below and we will send you regular updates on our conference programme.