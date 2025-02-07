HASC Tailgate Extravaganza 2025

Safety Superheroes Unite, Embrace Your Safety Superpower.

Get ready for a super-powered experience at the 2025 HASC Tailgate Extravaganza where heroes unite! Join the Health and Safety Council and save the day across the nation and around the world, and now it’s your turn to be part of the action!

× Expand 2025 Tailgate Extravaganza

Where: Friday, February 7, 2025

When: Pasadena Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507

Event Website

Mark your calendars for February 7th, this is one heroic day you won’t want to miss! Stay tuned for registration details and get ready to suit up for an unforgettable experience.