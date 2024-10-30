HASC Safety Day & HASCtoberfest 2024

Join HASC Safety Day on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by the lively HASCtoberfest networking mixer from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Start the afternoon with expert-led safety sessions designed to strengthen workplace safety practices and keep your team ahead of industry standards. Then, transition into the festive atmosphere of HASCtoberfest, where you’ll connect with industry peers while enjoying Bavarian-inspired food, drinks, and the lively spirit of an Oktoberfest celebration.

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Safety Day Sessions: 1:00 - 4:00PM

HASCtoberfest: 4:00 - 6:00PM

5213 Center St, Pasadena, TX 77505

