HASC Louisiana Best Practices Seminar

Join HASC Louisiana for our Best Practices Seminar spotlighting the 2025 Contractor’s Safety Awards "Best in Class" winners.

These industry leaders will share proven strategies and insights that drive performance, reduce incidents, and foster a culture of safety excellence.

Network with safety and operations professionals, gain actionable takeaways, and explore practical approaches to improving safety outcomes for your team.

Lunch provided. Registration required.

When: August 19, 2025, 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Where: HASC Louisiana (Bayou/Pelican Room), 714 N. Cities Service Hwy., Sulphur, LA 70663

Register here