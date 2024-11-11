HASC Golf Tournament

Join HASC on the green for a day of camaraderie and recognition as it honors our heroes and highlight the importance of safety in industry.
Don’t miss your chance to showcase your skills, network, and forge valuable relationships. This event is open to all skill levels and promises an extraordinary experience for everyone involved.
Get your clubs prepared and secure your spot now!
×
HASC Golf
Info
South Shore Harbor Golf Club 4300 S Shore Blvd., Houston, Texas 77573
Fundraiser, Golf Tournament, In-Person Event