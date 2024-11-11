HASC® Golf Tournament

Saluting Service and Honoring Safety
Join HASC on the green for a day of camaraderie and recognition as we honor our heroes and highlight the importance of safety in industry. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your skills, network, and forge valuable relationships. This event is open to all skill levels and promises an extraordinary experience for everyone involved.
- Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Location: South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd., League City, TX 77573
- Team Check-In: 7:30 AM
- Shotgun Start: 9:00 AM
- Reception and awards: following gameplay
