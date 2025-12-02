HASC Brusly’s Open House

Join HASC Louisiana for the Brusly Open House.

Celebrate the next chapter for HASC Louisiana with a ribbon-cutting and open house event at our new Health and Training Center in Brusly!

On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, enjoy beverages and light bites, connect with industry peers, and tour the new campus designed to make workforce training and occupational health more accessible to companies across West Baton Rouge Parish.

Complimentary event; registration required at hasc.us/brusly.