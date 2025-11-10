2025 HASC Golf Tournament

Tee off for a great cause while connecting with peers and supporting Project Joy and Hope through our 50/50 Raffle.

HASC will match all raffle purchases, doubling the impact!

Raffle tickets can be purchased online during registration or in person at the tournament. The drawing will take place during the reception following the round.

Last year, over 200 players across 50 teams raised more than $5,000. Let’s make 2025 even bigger!

The tournament will take place on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the South Shore Harbour Country Club.

Team check-in: 7:30 AM | Shotgun start: 9:00 AM