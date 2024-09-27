Hargrove Foundation Lonestar Classic Golf Tournament

Wilderness Golf Course 501 Highway 332 W, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566

Join Hargrove on Friday, September 27th for a charity golf tournament benefiting the Hargrove Foundation.

Play a round in support of education, health and human services, arts and culture, and qualified sports activities. Entries are $150/person, $700/foursome, and various levels of sponsorship are available. The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. at The Wilderness in Lake Jackson.

Together we can make a difference! We look forward to seeing you September 27th!

Fundraiser, Golf Tournament, In-Person Event, Outdoor Event
9792912777
