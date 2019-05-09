Greater Houston Port Bureau Luncheon

to Google Calendar - Greater Houston Port Bureau Luncheon - 2019-05-09 11:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Greater Houston Port Bureau Luncheon - 2019-05-09 11:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Greater Houston Port Bureau Luncheon - 2019-05-09 11:15:00 iCalendar - Greater Houston Port Bureau Luncheon - 2019-05-09 11:15:00

Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport 9100 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas 77017

Speaker: Dan Smith, CEO, Watco Companies, LLC.. Dan oversees all aspects of the Watco portfolio and leads the development and execution of the strategy, leadership, and direction for Watco’s Customer-First, Team-Member driven, and Safety-Always culture. Prior to joining the Watco Team, Dan played in major league baseball for 14 years, pitching for the Texas Rangers, Montreal Expos, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians and Washington Nationals organizations.

Cost: $50/advance; $55/at door. Register at 713-678-4300 or txgulf.org/commerce-club.

Info

Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport 9100 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas 77017 View Map
BIC Events
to Google Calendar - Greater Houston Port Bureau Luncheon - 2019-05-09 11:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Greater Houston Port Bureau Luncheon - 2019-05-09 11:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Greater Houston Port Bureau Luncheon - 2019-05-09 11:15:00 iCalendar - Greater Houston Port Bureau Luncheon - 2019-05-09 11:15:00

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting