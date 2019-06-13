Greater Houston Port Bureau: Luncheon

The Commerce Club is an educational networking event for maritime and transportation professionals. On the 2nd Thursday of every month, meet at Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport to network with other leaders in the Port Community. As industry leaders, elected officials, and the heads of governmental agencies, the Commerce Club's speakers know that you live and work in the Port Region every day, and speak to issues that directly affect your bottom line.

Speaker: COL Dave Weston, USA (Ret.), Area Manager, HDR Engineering Inc. HDR Engineering has been selected to provide engineering, project management, and control to support the Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD) in delivering products for the citizens of Harris County.

Topic: Harris County Flood Control District projects and strategy and how they will affect the Houston port region.

Cost: $50/advance; $55/at door. Register at 713-678-4300 or txgulf.org/commerce-club.