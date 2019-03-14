Greater Houston Port Bureau: Luncheon

The Commerce Club is an educational networking event for maritime and transportation professionals. On the 2nd Thursday of every month, meet at Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport to network with other leaders in the Port Community. As industry leaders, elected officials, and the heads of governmental agencies, the Commerce Club's speakers know that you live and work in the Port Region every day, and speak to issues that directly affect your bottom line.

Speaker: Capt Mark Mitchem, presiding officer of the Houston Pilots.

Topic: Overview of the Houston Pilots’ navigation of the Houston Ship Channel, pilot’s perspective of trends and the future outlook of the Ship Channel.

Cost: $50/advance; $55/at door.

Register at 713-678-4300 or txgulf.org/commerce-club.