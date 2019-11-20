GPA Midstream North Nexas 2019 Annual Meeting

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to share what you're thankful for. Networking? Sponsors? New members? Simple wishes for an appreciative year of success and sharing are all you need here.

Let's finish the year strong by attending our annual meeting and hearing about our industry's progress and future goals.

Please join the GPA Midstream North Nexas at our 2019 Annual Meeting for food, presentations, networking, & more!

Program at a Glance

8:30 am – Registration/Check‐In

9:30 am – Opening Remarks

9:45 am – Morning Session Presentations

12:00 pm – Lunch and Keynote

1:30 pm – Afternoon Session Presentations