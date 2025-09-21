GPA Midstream Convention 2025

Experience the ultimate blend of networking and knowledge at the GPA Midstream Convention!

The dynamic schedule spans international affairs, legislative and regulatory updates, safety protocols, market insights, cutting-edge operations and maintenance strategies, technical sessions, and groundbreaking research.

Join your industry peers at the GPA Midstream Convention, where committee meetings and forums are open to all attendees, offering boundless opportunities to connect, share, and learn. This event caters to every professional level, from entry-level engineers to seasoned technical experts and CEOs. Whether you’re from an operating company or a supplier firm, the GPA Midstream Convention is your gateway to industry excellence and unparalleled professional growth.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this influential gathering — where every conversation could be the key to your next big opportunity!

When: September 21-24, 2025

Where: Marriott Rivercenter & Riverwalk, San Antonio, Texas