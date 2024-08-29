Golden Triangle Trio End of Summer Party

Hosted by:

TCA, ABC-Southeast Texas, and GTBR

"Let's Celebrate the End of Summer"

Thursday, August 29th

5:00 - 7:00 P.M.

LOCATION

ABC- Southeast Texas

2700 N. Twin City Hwy.

Nederland, Texas 77627

** Looking for Sponsors**

Hope you can join us at our

FIRST Golden Triangle Trio Mixer

Bringing together members from

TCA, ABC, GTBR, TCC, and ISTC!!

Please join us for an evening of food, libations,

and networking with industry representatives!

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Food and Beverage Sponsor - $500

Door Prize In-kind - Valued at $100 or more

To Sponsor please click on the link below:

REGISTRATION

Registration for all Members - FREE

On-Line Registration closes on Wednesday, August 28th