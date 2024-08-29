Golden Triangle Trio End of Summer Party

Hosted by:
TCA, ABC-Southeast Texas, and GTBR
"Let's Celebrate the End of Summer"
Thursday, August 29th
5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
LOCATION
ABC- Southeast Texas
2700 N. Twin City Hwy.
Nederland, Texas 77627
** Looking for Sponsors**
Hope you can join us at our
FIRST Golden Triangle Trio Mixer
Bringing together members from
TCA, ABC, GTBR, TCC, and ISTC!!
Please join us for an evening of food, libations,
and networking with industry representatives!
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Food and Beverage Sponsor - $500
Door Prize In-kind - Valued at $100 or more
To Sponsor please click on the link below:
REGISTRATION
Registration for all Members - FREE
On-Line Registration closes on Wednesday, August 28th