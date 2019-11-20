Golden Triangle Industry Luncheon

Infrastructure Projects for the Future in Southeast Texas
Program
11:00am Registration and Networking
11:30 Lunch
12:00pm Program Begins
1:30 Adjourn
Guest Panel Speakers:
Adam Jack, Director Transportation Planning & Development, TxDOT Beaumont District
Matthew Kaufman, Deputy Director, Sabine Neches Navigation District
Phil Kelley, General Manager, Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7
Topics
- Infrastructure Projects in Southeast Texas
- TxDOT 2-Year Construction Program Overview
- Jefferson County Drainage District 7
- Sabine Neches Navigation District
Registration
Members of ACIT, TCC, ISTC, GTBR - $25 / Onsite Registration $35
Non-Members $35 / Onsite Registration $45
Table of 8ppl Members $200 / Non-Members $280
Cancellations must be received by November 14 for refund.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Meeting Sponsor - $500
Lunch Sponsor - $250
Exhibit Sponsor - $150 (limited)
Door Prize Sponsor - $50
Door Prize Sponsor - In-Kind
For further information, please contact Darlyne Ingalls, ACIT Director of Meetings,at ingalls@acit.org or call (512) 646-6410.