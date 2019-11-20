Golden Triangle Industry Luncheon

Infrastructure Projects for the Future in Southeast Texas

Program

11:00am Registration and Networking

11:30 Lunch

12:00pm Program Begins

1:30 Adjourn

Guest Panel Speakers:

Adam Jack, Director Transportation Planning & Development, TxDOT Beaumont District

Matthew Kaufman, Deputy Director, Sabine Neches Navigation District

Phil Kelley, General Manager, Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7

Topics

- Infrastructure Projects in Southeast Texas

- TxDOT 2-Year Construction Program Overview

- Jefferson County Drainage District 7

- Sabine Neches Navigation District

Registration

Members of ACIT, TCC, ISTC, GTBR - $25 / Onsite Registration $35

Non-Members $35 / Onsite Registration $45

Table of 8ppl Members $200 / Non-Members $280

Cancellations must be received by November 14 for refund.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Meeting Sponsor - $500

Lunch Sponsor - $250

Exhibit Sponsor - $150 (limited)

Door Prize Sponsor - $50

Door Prize Sponsor - In-Kind

For further information, please contact Darlyne Ingalls, ACIT Director of Meetings,at ingalls@acit.org or call (512) 646-6410.