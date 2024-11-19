Golden Triangle Holiday Kick-Off Party hosted by Texas Chemistry Alliance, ABC Southeast Texas, Golden Triangle Business Roundtable, Texas Chemistry Council and Industrial Safety Training Council.
"Let's kick-off the holidays together".
The first Golden Triangle Kick-off will include an evening of food, libations and networking with industry representatives.
When: Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 - 4:30 - 6:30pm
Where: Industrial Safety Training Council, 3749 Hwy. 69 North Beaumont, Texas 77705
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Food and Beverage Sponsor - $500
Entertainment Sponsor - $500
Door Prize In-kind - Valued at $50 or more
REGISTRATION
Registration for all Members - FREE
On-Line Registration closes on Monday, November 18th.