Golden Triangle Holiday Kick-Off Party hosted by Texas Chemistry Alliance, ABC Southeast Texas, Golden Triangle Business Roundtable, Texas Chemistry Council and Industrial Safety Training Council.

"Let's kick-off the holidays together".

The first Golden Triangle Kick-off will include an evening of food, libations and networking with industry representatives.

When: Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 - 4:30 - 6:30pm

Where: Industrial Safety Training Council, 3749 Hwy. 69 North Beaumont, Texas 77705

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Food and Beverage Sponsor - $500

Entertainment Sponsor - $500

Door Prize In-kind - Valued at $50 or more

SPONSOR HERE

REGISTRATION

Registration for all Members - FREE

REGISTER HERE

On-Line Registration closes on Monday, November 18th.