Global Shutdown-Turnaround-Outage Plant Maintenance and AIM Summit

Enhance, refine and realign your Shutdowns and Turnarounds strategy to deliver operational efficiencies.

The Annual Global Shutdown-Turnaround-Outage Plant Maintenance and Asset integrity Summit London October 2019 will cover this year one of the most crucial topics today and provide strategic information on how to maintain a plan when there is a shift of demand and supply in High Volatile Market situation. Today it is very important to maintain your plants while keeping the cost to a minimum while compromising on Quality. The main focus will be upon the key areas that contribute to successful and efficient turnarounds for both onshore and offshore assets, with dedicated sessions towards optimal contractor management, planning and scheduling, scope management, cost control, as well as on-site and post-execution strategies.

Plants shutdown turnaround and evidently digital tools and methods will be one of the key focus of the event with a cost-effective tailor-made integrity program specifically developed for different asset size and complexity.

For more details or to register please visit www.opex-aim.com.http://www.opex-aim.com