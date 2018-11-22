Global Procurement and Supply Chain Management Excellence Summit 2018

Supply chain management is not new – to varying degrees it’s the tool used to ensure critical production needs are met, costs are managed and processes are streamlined. There is no discrimination based on size, or which segment of the industry your business occupies.

With few exceptions, this is still largely managed as a procurement and cost control issue in the energy sector. Consideration of SR issues widens the court, and demands a new approach as we enter 2018.

With boom in digitalization, IOTs and online platforms, Procurement and Supply chain management (PSCM) in energy markets has evolved significantly over the past 20 years yet many organizations fail to execute their operating model towards peak efficiency and reinforce their objectives regarding cost reduction and efficiency.

According to the Harvard Business Review, purchased products and services account for more than 50 percent of the average energy company’s total costs. Thus, even a 5 percent reduction in purchase costs can result in a significant increase in the profit margin for O&G / Energy companies. It’s also important to have complete visibility into the suppliers’ practices to make sure they remains compliant with security requirements, GMP regulations, and environmental policies.

