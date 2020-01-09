GHPB January Commerce Club & Annual Meeting

× Expand GHPB GHPB Logo

Commerce Club. Guest Speaker: Melissa R. Williams, Global Sales & Marketing – Marine Fuel, Shell Trading.

Melissa is Shell’s Global Sales & Marketing manager for Marine Bunker Fuel. She is responsible for the Global Marine Bunker sales business in Trading. She has played a key role in Shell to prepare for the IMO low sulphur fuel specification change, effective January 1, 2020. The shipping industry consumes about 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of marine bunker fuels. The IMO 2020 changes will impact more than 50,000 merchant ships globally, opening a significant new market for fuel producers. Melissa will provide a status of where the industry stands as this significant change is implemented.

Network with 225+ professionals from maritime, transportation, energy companies, and organizations in the port region.