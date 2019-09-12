GHPB Commerce Club Luncheon

The Houston port region is vital to our local, state, and national economies, generating $802 billion in economic value, sustaining 3.2 million jobs and providing $38 billion in tax revenue. It is vital that maintenance and improvements to the Houston Ship Channel keep up with the growth of maritime commerce. Chairman Ric Campo will give an overview of the status of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study for improvements to the Houston Ship Channel and share how industry can become engaged to expedite the widening of the Ship Channel at the Greater Houston Port Bureau Commerce Club luncheon.

