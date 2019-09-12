GHPB Commerce Club Luncheon

to Google Calendar - GHPB Commerce Club Luncheon - 2019-09-12 11:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - GHPB Commerce Club Luncheon - 2019-09-12 11:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GHPB Commerce Club Luncheon - 2019-09-12 11:15:00 iCalendar - GHPB Commerce Club Luncheon - 2019-09-12 11:15:00

Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport 9100 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas 77017

The Houston port region is vital to our local, state, and national economies, generating $802 billion in economic value, sustaining 3.2 million jobs and providing $38 billion in tax revenue. It is vital that maintenance and improvements to the Houston Ship Channel keep up with the growth of maritime commerce. Chairman Ric Campo will give an overview of the status of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study for improvements to the Houston Ship Channel and share how industry can become engaged to expedite the widening of the Ship Channel at the Greater Houston Port Bureau Commerce Club luncheon.

Network with 220+ professionals from maritime, transportation, energy companies, and organizations in the port region. For details or to make a reservation: https://txgulf.org/events/commerce-club.

Info

Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport 9100 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas 77017 View Map
BIC Events
Industry Events
713 678-4300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - GHPB Commerce Club Luncheon - 2019-09-12 11:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - GHPB Commerce Club Luncheon - 2019-09-12 11:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GHPB Commerce Club Luncheon - 2019-09-12 11:15:00 iCalendar - GHPB Commerce Club Luncheon - 2019-09-12 11:15:00

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting