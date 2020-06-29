Gas Power Plant Development Conference And Exhibition

David L. Lawrence Convention Center 1000 Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Pennsylvania 15222

The Gas Power Plant Development Conference And Exhibition is positioned at the forefront of the booming gas power plant development industry - where major players meet to share insight and do business - promising to be the biggest meeting of gas power project developers to date!

The event has fast become a next generation energy event, hosting 600+ world class experts, industry leading CEO's and innovation service providers as they discuss the biggest challenges and developments for gas power project delivery.

The 2020 event will be bigger than ever before, seeing more global business leader dialogue sessions and strategic panel sessions, alongside in-depth workshops and innovative tradeshow content.

